LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore set a $54.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th.

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More LXP Industrial Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting LXP Industrial Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cash acquisition provides price support: The buyers agreed to acquire LXP for $61.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $5.2 billion, including net debt and preferred equity. The merger is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval and customary conditions. The fixed cash consideration is the primary reason the stock is holding near the offer price. LXP Industrial Trust to Be Acquired in Cash Deal

The buyers agreed to acquire LXP for in a transaction valued at approximately $5.2 billion, including net debt and preferred equity. The merger is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to shareholder approval and customary conditions. The fixed cash consideration is the primary reason the stock is holding near the offer price. Positive Sentiment: FFO exceeded expectations: Adjusted funds from operations came to $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.80 a year earlier and ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate. Revenue of $88.1 million also topped the $85.37 million forecast, although revenue was only modestly higher year over year. LXP Industrial Q2 FFO Beat Estimates

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.04.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 189.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78,685 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 61,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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