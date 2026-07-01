Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $680,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 409,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,567,728.51. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $644,500.00.

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Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. 6,710,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,981. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,732 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Loop Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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