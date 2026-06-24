Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich Sells 12,022 Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,637,407. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DELL stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,189,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,539. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $297.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. The company has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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