LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from LyondellBasell Industries' conference call:

Second-quarter results improved sharply , with EBITDA of $2.1 billion, diluted EPS of $4.30, and a 23% EBITDA margin—more than triple the prior quarter—supported by stronger margins and operational execution.

, with EBITDA of $2.1 billion, diluted EPS of $4.30, and a 23% EBITDA margin—more than triple the prior quarter—supported by stronger margins and operational execution. Management expects the Middle East-related supply disruption to persist for several quarters, including an estimated 6 million tons of damaged polyethylene capacity that may not restart until at least 2027; lean inventories and resilient packaging, healthcare, and infrastructure demand could keep prices and margins above pre-conflict levels.

North American polyethylene domestic sales rose approximately 3.5%, while the company benefited from cost-advantaged assets, flexible feedstock sourcing, and strong co-product values. LyondellBasell announced a further $0.10-per-pound polyethylene price increase for August.

Third-quarter operating rates are expected to decline due to planned turnarounds, seasonality, and logistics risks, including approximately 85% utilization in O&P Americas and 70% in O&P Europe, Asia, and International; APS also anticipates softer seasonal automotive demand and higher raw-material costs.

The Bayport PO/TBA facility, which reduced second-quarter EBITDA by an estimated $250 million, restarted and reached full rates in June, but ongoing reliability issues at the LaPorte syngas unit continue to affect acetyls production. Management is prioritizing balance-sheet repair and its $500 million cash-improvement target over near-term M&A.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE LYB traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,428,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,826. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting LyondellBasell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting LyondellBasell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: LYB reported adjusted earnings of $4.30 per share , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. LYB Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

LYB reported adjusted earnings of , well above analyst expectations ranging from $3.44 to $3.56 and up sharply from $0.62 a year earlier. The earnings beat is the clearest catalyst behind the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. LYB Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat as Market Recovery Boosts Margins

Management benefited from stronger margins, higher operating rates and tighter industry supply. Market recovery and supply disruptions supported pricing and profitability despite ongoing volatility. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $9.18 billion , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings LYB Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Revenue reached , up 19.8% year over year, while the company’s earnings release and conference call provided investors with updated insight into the recovery, operating performance and market outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. LYB Set to Report Q2 Earnings

The strong quarter was partly anticipated: analysts expected tighter petrochemical supply, firmer pricing and the Bayport restart to support margins. This may limit the surprise element of the report. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue growth was robust, the $9.18 billion result was slightly below one published consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. LYB also reported a negative net margin, underscoring that profitability remains sensitive to volatile chemical markets.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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