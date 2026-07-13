MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $308.52 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $361.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total value of $1,005,739.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,435.72. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,663,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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