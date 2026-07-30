MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to announce earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $335.5510 million for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $118.16 and a 12-month high of $418.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $341.53 and its 200-day moving average is $284.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,422,435.72. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,378 shares of company stock worth $27,732,022 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 602,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,440,000 after acquiring an additional 331,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,940 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $103,272,000 after acquiring an additional 293,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 679,086 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $116,316,000 after acquiring an additional 224,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.45.

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About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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