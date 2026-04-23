MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $289.68 and last traded at $277.00, with a volume of 1488177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.71.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.45.

View Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $401,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,215,950. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total transaction of $1,749,131.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,790,839.56. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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