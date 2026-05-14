MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $381.55, but opened at $400.00. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $378.12, with a volume of 360,390 shares traded.

Get MTSI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.27 and a 200 day moving average of $216.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $401,115.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,950. This trade represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the sale, the director owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. The trade was a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 495,353 shares of company stock valued at $124,281,055 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,363 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,721,000 after buying an additional 157,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MACOM Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MACOM Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here