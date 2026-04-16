MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.45.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $93.24 and a twelve month high of $266.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,630,084.85. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,192,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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