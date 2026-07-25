Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Madison Air Solutions from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

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Madison Air Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MAIR opened at $34.87 on Friday. Madison Air Solutions has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $83,088.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $847.55 million.

About Madison Air Solutions

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

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