Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Madison Air Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Madison Air Solutions has a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy", based on coverage from 13 analysts: seven buys, two strong buys, and four holds.
  • The average 12-month price target among analysts is $46.80, with recent targets ranging from $45 to $49 and Wells Fargo recently trimming its target to $46.
  • The stock last traded at $34.87, below its one-year high of $44.50, while the company’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $923.7 million, topping analyst expectations of $847.55 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Madison Air Solutions.

Shares of Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Madison Air Solutions from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Madison Air Solutions

Madison Air Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MAIR opened at $34.87 on Friday. Madison Air Solutions has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $83,088.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $847.55 million.

About Madison Air Solutions

(Get Free Report)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Madison Air Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Madison Air Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madison Air Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Madison Air Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines