Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4399) per share and revenue of $166.6220 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a return on equity of 4,795.27% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.0%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Gerard D'ambrosio sold 9,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $737,873.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,698.56. This represents a 38.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,746,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,614 shares of the company's stock worth $52,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,786 shares of the company's stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 724,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.83.

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About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. NYSE: MSGE is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company's core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

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