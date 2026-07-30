Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,062,862 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 3,526,539 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $578.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $709.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $688.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $2,928,730.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,347,411.60. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total value of $516,561.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,759.42. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $3,880,711 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $61.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $485.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,276. The stock's 50 day moving average is $517.89 and its 200 day moving average is $499.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of -1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $364.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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