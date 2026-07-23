Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.7735) per share and revenue of $349.3710 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $311.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 126.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $537.58 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $286.44 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.35. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -1.05.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total transaction of $516,561.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,759.42. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,347,411.60. The trade was a 20.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $587.00 to $578.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $709.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $687.93.

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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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