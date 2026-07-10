Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.10 and traded as high as C$35.87. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$34.95, with a volume of 39,253 shares changing hands.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD upped their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on Magellan Aerospace from C$31.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$285.10 million during the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.9692308 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Magellan Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace is a global, integrated aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs, engineers, and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced products for military and space markets, industrial power generation, and specialty products. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: MAL, with operating units throughout North America, Europe and India.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Magellan Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magellan Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Magellan Aerospace currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here