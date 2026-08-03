MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) Projected to Release Earnings on Monday

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect MAIA Biotechnology to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect MAIA Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4%

MAIA stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. MAIA Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at MAIA Biotechnology

In related news, Director Stan Smith acquired 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,519,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,035,698.52. The trade was a 5.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Vitoc acquired 72,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $101,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 976,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,356,808.19. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 149,700 shares of company stock worth $204,233. 19.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,740 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company's pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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