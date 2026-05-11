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MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
MAIA Biotechnology logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MAIA Biotechnology reported quarterly EPS of ($0.14), beating analyst estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.
  • The stock traded slightly lower on Monday at $1.32, with volume below average at 346,069 shares versus a typical 933,095 shares.
  • Institutional investors have recently added to or initiated positions in MAIA, though only 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 346,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,095. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.21. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAIA Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company's pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

See Also

Earnings History for MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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