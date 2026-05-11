MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports.

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MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 346,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,095. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.21. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company's pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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