Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Mama's Creations in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mama's Creations in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Mama's Creations in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations Price Performance

Shares of MAMA opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Mama's Creations has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.70 million, a PE ratio of 129.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.21%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mama's Creations will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mama's Creations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mama's Creations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,600 shares of the company's stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Mama's Creations in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mama's Creations by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 155,367 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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