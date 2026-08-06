Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.25 and traded as high as GBX 316.60. Man Group shares last traded at GBX 315.75, with a volume of 3,864,428 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 325 to GBX 335 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 310 to GBX 330 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 345 price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 304.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Man Group

In other Man Group news, insider Colin Bell bought 18,050 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,818. Also, insider Antoine Forterre sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307, for a total transaction of £1,535,000. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company's stock.

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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