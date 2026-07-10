Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.49 and traded as high as $22.16. Manchester United shares last traded at $22.0020, with a volume of 230,986 shares.

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Key Headlines Impacting Manchester United

Here are the key news stories impacting Manchester United this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Manchester United from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Manchester United has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on MANU

Manchester United Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $250.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Manchester United by 105.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,380 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc is a global sports and entertainment company best known for its ownership and operation of Manchester United Football Club, one of the most prominent professional football clubs in the world. The company's core activities include the organization and promotion of competitive football matches, management of club facilities such as Old Trafford stadium, and the development of youth and academy programs. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: MANU, Manchester United plc leverages its status to expand commercial partnerships and broaden its international footprint.

The company's revenue streams are diversified across matchday operations, broadcast rights, commercial partnerships, and licensing and merchandising.

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