Mandeep Chawla Sells 883 Shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.52, for a total transaction of $323,637.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,893,737.72. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00.

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Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS traded up $11.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,376,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.23 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $360.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.66.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $437.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $68,952,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $129,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,511,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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