Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.440-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 21.3%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $204.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.97. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $229.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.03 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Manhattan Associates's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $1.39 per share versus the $1.31-$1.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $297.8 million, ahead of the roughly $289 million estimate. Manhattan Associates Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $1.39 per share versus the $1.31-$1.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $297.8 million, ahead of the roughly $289 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Cloud momentum remained a key catalyst: Cloud subscription revenue jumped 26% to $126.7 million, helping drive sales and profitability. Remaining performance obligations reached approximately $2.47 billion, supporting visibility into future revenue. MANH Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Cloud Growth Fuels Revenues

Cloud subscription revenue jumped 26% to $126.7 million, helping drive sales and profitability. Remaining performance obligations reached approximately $2.47 billion, supporting visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was raised or reaffirmed at bullish levels: Management projected revenue of $1.160 billion to $1.166 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.59 to $3.65, while introducing new “Active Editions” products and targeting year-end RPO of $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion. Manhattan Associates Projects 2026 Revenue and RPO

Management projected revenue of $1.160 billion to $1.166 billion and GAAP EPS of $3.59 to $3.65, while introducing new “Active Editions” products and targeting year-end RPO of $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $218 from $186 and maintained an Outperform rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing cloud acceleration and potential growth from agent-based capabilities. Market and Analyst Coverage

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $218 from $186 and maintained an Outperform rating. William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating, citing cloud acceleration and potential growth from agent-based capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market faced pressure from a sharp oil-price spike, escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. This macro volatility could limit further gains even as MANH’s company-specific results remain favorable. Oil Spikes and Nasdaq 100 Sinks Before Fed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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