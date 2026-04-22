Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Manhattan Associates from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.45.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $9.13 on Wednesday, hitting $144.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 277,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,384. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Manhattan Associates

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Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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