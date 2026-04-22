Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.89, but opened at $149.00. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $144.9490, with a volume of 149,771 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 75.61%. Manhattan Associates's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS.

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Manhattan Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Manhattan Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Manhattan Associates this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $145.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,363 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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