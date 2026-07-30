Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.1105 per share and revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.33%.The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Manitowoc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $491.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Manitowoc

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,529.60. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 115,921 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,179 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Manitowoc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTW

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc NYSE: MTW is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company's product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

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