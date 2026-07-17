ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Up 7% on Strong Earnings

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.98 and last traded at $55.2660. 380,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,245,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS.

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ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 437.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio is -389.19%.

ManpowerGroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ManpowerGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: ManpowerGroup beat Q2 expectations, reporting $0.99 EPS versus $0.96 expected and revenue of $4.86 billion versus $4.72 billion expected, with demand improving across the U.S., Latin America, APME and parts of Europe. ManpowerGroup Reports 2nd Quarter 2026 Results

ManpowerGroup beat Q2 expectations, reporting $0.99 EPS versus $0.96 expected and revenue of $4.86 billion versus $4.72 billion expected, with demand improving across the U.S., Latin America, APME and parts of Europe. Positive Sentiment: The company guided Q3 EPS to $0.96-$1.06, which was broadly in line to slightly above expectations, reinforcing confidence in near-term earnings momentum. ManpowerGroup Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Results

The company guided Q3 EPS to $0.96-$1.06, which was broadly in line to slightly above expectations, reinforcing confidence in near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded by raising targets, including Robert W. Baird lifting its price target from $45 to $72 and reiterating an outperform rating, signaling a much more optimistic outlook. Benzinga

Analysts responded by raising targets, including Robert W. Baird lifting its price target from $45 to $72 and reiterating an outperform rating, signaling a much more optimistic outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to cost-savings plans targeting $200 million by 2028 and commentary around growth from AI-related shifts, which may support margins over time. ManpowerGroup forecasts Q3 EPS of $0.96-$1.06 as it targets $200M in 2028 cost savings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $4,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 36.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,798 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 6.9%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Further Reading

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