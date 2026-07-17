ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the business services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.71% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.62.

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ManpowerGroup Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704,326 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $140,394,000 after buying an additional 1,393,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,247,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 235.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,963 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,447 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,936 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 665,135 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ManpowerGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting ManpowerGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: ManpowerGroup beat Q2 expectations, reporting $0.99 EPS versus $0.96 expected and revenue of $4.86 billion versus $4.72 billion expected, with demand improving across the U.S., Latin America, APME and parts of Europe. ManpowerGroup Reports 2nd Quarter 2026 Results

ManpowerGroup beat Q2 expectations, reporting $0.99 EPS versus $0.96 expected and revenue of $4.86 billion versus $4.72 billion expected, with demand improving across the U.S., Latin America, APME and parts of Europe. Positive Sentiment: The company guided Q3 EPS to $0.96-$1.06, which was broadly in line to slightly above expectations, reinforcing confidence in near-term earnings momentum. ManpowerGroup Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Results

The company guided Q3 EPS to $0.96-$1.06, which was broadly in line to slightly above expectations, reinforcing confidence in near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded by raising targets, including Robert W. Baird lifting its price target from $45 to $72 and reiterating an outperform rating, signaling a much more optimistic outlook. Benzinga

Analysts responded by raising targets, including Robert W. Baird lifting its price target from $45 to $72 and reiterating an outperform rating, signaling a much more optimistic outlook. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to cost-savings plans targeting $200 million by 2028 and commentary around growth from AI-related shifts, which may support margins over time. ManpowerGroup forecasts Q3 EPS of $0.96-$1.06 as it targets $200M in 2028 cost savings

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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