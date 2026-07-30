Maplebear (CART) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.0264 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Maplebear had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maplebear to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CART stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.75. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, Director Ravi Gupta sold 181,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $7,513,310.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 741,523 shares in the company, valued at $30,780,619.73. This trade represents a 19.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maplebear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,637 shares of the company's stock worth $245,664,000 after buying an additional 54,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,792,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,567 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Maplebear by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,287,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,036,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,392 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CART. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Maplebear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maplebear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maplebear from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.67.

View Our Latest Report on CART

About Maplebear

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers' existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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