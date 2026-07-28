Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $13.95 per share and revenue of $40.8657 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.06. 265,088 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,479. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $326.92. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $269.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 543,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,897 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 540,283 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,958,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,856,704 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $301,956,000 after buying an additional 229,842 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Weiss Ratings raised Marathon Petroleum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $291.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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