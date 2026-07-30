Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.72 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.85%.

Here are the key takeaways from Marcus' conference call:

Record financial performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 12.5% to $232 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to $46.2 million, and diluted EPS more than doubled to $0.51, marking the company’s best second quarter since 2019.

Second-quarter revenue rose 12.5% to $232 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 43% to $46.2 million, and diluted EPS more than doubled to $0.51, marking the company’s best second quarter since 2019. The Theatre Division outperformed the U.S. box office, with comparable admissions revenue up 16.6% and attendance up 10.9% versus industry box-office growth of 11.5%. Management cited strategic pricing, family and horror films, premium large-format screens, and strong demand from younger audiences.

Hotels & Resorts delivered record second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with comparable RevPAR up 13.9% and outperforming competitive hotels after adjusting for the Hilton Milwaukee renovation. Strong group bookings, leisure demand, and higher rates at renovated properties supported the gains.

Cash generation improved substantially as capital expenditures declined; second-quarter free cash flow nearly tripled year over year to $44 million. The company now expects 2026 capital expenditures of $45 million–$50 million and ended the quarter with more than $245 million of liquidity and net leverage of 1.1 times.

Management maintained its broader full-year view of low-single-digit industry growth, noting that hotel demand can be lumpy and closely tied to the economy. Theater pricing benefits are expected to moderate as prior increases are annualized, while the company remains disciplined on acquisitions and shareholder returns.

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Marcus Stock Up 18.5%

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 649,452 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,962. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market cap of $908.75 million, a PE ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. Marcus has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Marcus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marcus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Marcus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.25.

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Key Marcus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marcus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Marcus reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, compared with the $0.34–$0.35 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $231.74 million versus expectations of approximately $217.72 million. Earnings also rose from $0.23 per share a year earlier. Marcus Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Marcus reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share, compared with the $0.34–$0.35 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $231.74 million versus expectations of approximately $217.72 million. Earnings also rose from $0.23 per share a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Both major business divisions reportedly performed well. Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries, with the theater division benefiting from strong admission revenue growth. Marcus Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management said Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels & Resorts significantly outperformed their respective industries, with the theater division benefiting from strong admission revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong movie attendance and a “sizzling” box office improved the outlook for Marcus Theatres. The favorable industry environment helped lift the stock to a multi-year high and reinforced investor expectations for continued theater revenue momentum. Sizzling Box Office Lifts Marcus Corporation to a Multi-Year High

The favorable industry environment helped lift the stock to a multi-year high and reinforced investor expectations for continued theater revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Marcus announced a chief information officer transition. Rajiv W. Castellino will become CIO on August 2, succeeding Kim M. Lueck, who is retiring after nearly 30 years with the company. The change is unlikely to be a major near-term earnings driver but provides continuity in technology leadership. Marcus Promotes Rajiv W. Castellino to Chief Information Officer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Marcus by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company's stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts.

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