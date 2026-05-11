Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research report on Monday.

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Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.05. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.30 million during the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Institutional Trading of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,596 shares of the company's stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 93,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,524 shares of the company's stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,217.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 170,513 shares during the period.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Company Profile

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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