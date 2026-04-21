Mark Casper Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Casper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $755,205.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mark Casper sold 7,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $735,770.00.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.65. 21,302,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,893,729. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet (Google) is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips have driven buying as the market prices a possible hyperscaler design win and larger data‑center TAM. Read More.

Reports that Alphabet (Google) is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips have driven buying as the market prices a possible hyperscaler design win and larger data‑center TAM. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the Google chatter pushed a large one‑day market‑cap gain and coverage across outlets, reinforcing momentum and investor FOMO around MRVL as an AI infrastructure play. Read More.

Market reaction to the Google chatter pushed a large one‑day market‑cap gain and coverage across outlets, reinforcing momentum and investor FOMO around MRVL as an AI infrastructure play. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets raised its price target from $115 to $170 and kept an Outperform rating after the Amazon‑Anthropic cloud/AI announcements — a formal analyst upgrade that supports higher valuations for MRVL. Read More.

RBC Capital Markets raised its price target from $115 to $170 and kept an Outperform rating after the Amazon‑Anthropic cloud/AI announcements — a formal analyst upgrade that supports higher valuations for MRVL. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying tied to AI demand has accelerated flows into Marvell, reinforcing the rally as funds chase exposure to AI‑related chipmakers. Read More.

Institutional buying tied to AI demand has accelerated flows into Marvell, reinforcing the rally as funds chase exposure to AI‑related chipmakers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wider market context — softer inflation signals and steady Treasury yields — has supported risk assets today, providing a friendly backdrop for growth names like MRVL. Read More.

Wider market context — softer inflation signals and steady Treasury yields — has supported risk assets today, providing a friendly backdrop for growth names like MRVL. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form bull analyses argue the market still underappreciates Marvell’s AI upside (deep-dive pieces that can sustain investor enthusiasm but are slower to move price alone). Read More.

Longer-form bull analyses argue the market still underappreciates Marvell’s AI upside (deep-dive pieces that can sustain investor enthusiasm but are slower to move price alone). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn "Google fever" may be overshadowing weak XPU (product line) guidance — a reminder that design wins don’t immediately replace near‑term revenue/guidance shortfalls. Read More.

Some analysts warn "Google fever" may be overshadowing weak XPU (product line) guidance — a reminder that design wins don’t immediately replace near‑term revenue/guidance shortfalls. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (CEO sale disclosed) is a modest negative datapoint investors may watch alongside guidance and execution risks. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,656,000 after buying an additional 361,807 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 973,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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