Mark David Brazeal Sells 25,000 Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $9,479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,417,628.91. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total value of $1,905,440.75.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mark David Brazeal sold 3,327 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.87, for a total value of $1,270,481.49.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,579,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,417,844. The business's fifty day moving average is $405.40 and its 200-day moving average is $363.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 895.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,391,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Broadcom by 118.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,739,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,799,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after buying an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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