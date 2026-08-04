Mark Hawkins Sells 133 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) Director Mark Hawkins sold 133 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.74, for a total value of $36,939.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,952,931.68. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Cloudflare Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE:NET traded up $18.59 on Tuesday, hitting $301.33. 5,450,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.32, a P/E/G ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company's stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 38.8% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cloudflare to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects Cloudflare’s second-quarter revenue growth to reaccelerate and believes the company could raise its full-year outlook. Investors are watching for a path toward mid-30% growth by the end of 2026; the current revenue guidance midpoint of $664.5 million implies approximately 30% year-over-year growth. Cloudflare poised for second quarter revenue acceleration, says Jefferies

Jefferies expects Cloudflare’s second-quarter revenue growth to reaccelerate and believes the company could raise its full-year outlook. Investors are watching for a path toward mid-30% growth by the end of 2026; the current revenue guidance midpoint of $664.5 million implies approximately 30% year-over-year growth. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare’s expansion into tools that give AI agents digital identities and wallets could strengthen its positioning in the emerging AI-infrastructure market and create additional growth opportunities. Cloudflare Gives AI Agents an Identity and a Wallet

Cloudflare’s expansion into tools that give AI agents digital identities and wallets could strengthen its positioning in the emerging AI-infrastructure market and create additional growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The August 6 earnings report is an important near-term catalyst. The company previously exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue rising 33.5% year over year, supporting investor confidence in continued execution.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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