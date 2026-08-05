Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock Sold Off Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on July 28th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Markel Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,888.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,719.41 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,903.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,939.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 50 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Markel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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