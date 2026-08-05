Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of Markel Group Inc. NYSE: MKL. In a filing disclosed on August 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Markel Group stock on July 27th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,888.19 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,903.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,939.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,719.41 and a 12-month high of $2,207.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Markel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $984,054.50. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $1,529,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,261,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Further Reading

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