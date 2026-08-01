MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $189.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $168.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $195.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.18.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $210.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 215.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company's stock.

Key MarketAxess News

Here are the key news stories impacting MarketAxess this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE acquisition creates a substantial valuation catalyst. The all-cash transaction gives MKTX shareholders a defined takeover price and reflects ICE’s expectation that electronic bond trading will continue gaining market share. Shares rose nearly 30% following the announcement, approaching the offer value. MarketAxess Stock Soars 30% on $6 Billion ICE Buyout Deal

The all-cash transaction gives MKTX shareholders a defined takeover price and reflects ICE’s expectation that electronic bond trading will continue gaining market share. Shares rose nearly 30% following the announcement, approaching the offer value. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations. Second-quarter EPS was $1.95 versus the $1.85-$1.89 consensus range, while revenue of approximately $218 million topped estimates near $216.7 million. The earnings beat provides additional support for investor sentiment, although results were weaker year over year. MarketAxess Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter EPS was $1.95 versus the $1.85-$1.89 consensus range, while revenue of approximately $218 million topped estimates near $216.7 million. The earnings beat provides additional support for investor sentiment, although results were weaker year over year. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity signals speculative bullish positioning. Investors purchased 20,581 call options, approximately 46 times the average daily volume of 435 contracts. This may reflect traders positioning for the acquisition premium, though options activity alone does not confirm the deal will close.

Investors purchased 20,581 call options, approximately 46 times the average daily volume of 435 contracts. This may reflect traders positioning for the acquisition premium, though options activity alone does not confirm the deal will close. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trading below the $167 offer price. The discount implies that investors see some remaining deal-completion risk, including regulatory, shareholder and closing conditions. The transaction would combine ICE’s market infrastructure with MarketAxess’ institutional bond-trading platform. Intercontinental Exchange to Acquire MarketAxess

The discount implies that investors see some remaining deal-completion risk, including regulatory, shareholder and closing conditions. The transaction would combine ICE’s market infrastructure with MarketAxess’ institutional bond-trading platform. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder law firms have announced investigations into whether the proposed sale provides a fair price and whether MarketAxess directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties. Such reviews could create deal uncertainty or delay, although these announcements are common after large mergers.

into whether the proposed sale provides a fair price and whether MarketAxess directors fulfilled their fiduciary duties. Such reviews could create deal uncertainty or delay, although these announcements are common after large mergers. Negative Sentiment: Underlying operating trends were mixed. Second-quarter revenue was essentially flat year over year, commission revenue declined 3%, and EPS fell from $2.00 a year earlier. The dividend remains in place at $0.78 per share quarterly, but standalone growth concerns are less important while MKTX trades primarily on the acquisition outcome. MarketAxess Second-Quarter Financial Results

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

Further Reading

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