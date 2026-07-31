MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 572,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 645,549 shares.The stock last traded at $162.6780 and had previously closed at $162.76.

The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 35.53%.The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

Key Headlines Impacting MarketAxess

Here are the key news stories impacting MarketAxess this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE will pay $167 per MarketAxess share , representing a roughly 33% premium to the unaffected share price. The deal is the primary catalyst for MKTX’s surge, although the stock may remain close to the offer price unless investors anticipate a higher bid or deal terms change. ICE to Acquire MarketAxess

ICE will pay , representing a roughly 33% premium to the unaffected share price. The deal is the primary catalyst for MKTX’s surge, although the stock may remain close to the offer price unless investors anticipate a higher bid or deal terms change. Positive Sentiment: MarketAxess reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share , exceeding estimates of approximately $1.88–$1.89, while revenue of about $218 million also topped forecasts. The results provide additional support for the company’s valuation ahead of the transaction. MarketAxess Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

MarketAxess reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding estimates of approximately $1.88–$1.89, while revenue of about also topped forecasts. The results provide additional support for the company’s valuation ahead of the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share , payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially influence the stock relative to the acquisition announcement.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. The dividend supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to materially influence the stock relative to the acquisition announcement. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into whether MarketAxess directors obtained a fair price and properly fulfilled their fiduciary duties in the ICE transaction. These announcements do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing, but they could create legal costs, delays or pressure for improved deal terms. Shareholder Investigation

Several law firms announced investigations into whether MarketAxess directors obtained a fair price and properly fulfilled their fiduciary duties in the ICE transaction. These announcements do not necessarily indicate wrongdoing, but they could create legal costs, delays or pressure for improved deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Underlying second-quarter performance was mixed: revenue was essentially flat year over year, commission revenue declined, and EPS fell from $2.00 a year earlier. This suggests the stock’s current strength is driven primarily by the merger premium rather than accelerating standalone growth.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $175.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $189.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $168.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

Further Reading

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