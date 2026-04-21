Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.1389.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marqeta from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Marqeta alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 25,570 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $100,490.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 104,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,584.60. This represents a 32.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $29,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,798,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 4,029,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 694.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,338,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 2,044,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,218,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 1,736,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 181.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -148.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $167.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta's infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marqeta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marqeta wasn't on the list.

While Marqeta currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here