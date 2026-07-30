Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1.2958 billion for the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:VAC opened at $102.91 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is -31.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,668 shares of the company's stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 117,030 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,869 shares of the company's stock worth $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,579 shares of the company's stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,202 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.70.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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