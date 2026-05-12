Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Sets New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $161.38 and last traded at $161.4840, with a volume of 4216000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.58.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,591,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,999,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 92,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,733,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here