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Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) SVP Sells $141,174.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Marsh & McLennan Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SVP Paul Beswick sold 713 Marsh & McLennan shares for $141,174 at an average price of $198 per share under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. He retains 16,376 shares, a 4.17% reduction in his position.
  • Marsh & McLennan reported quarterly EPS of $2.96, beating estimates of $2.89, while revenue rose 6.2% year over year to $7.28 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.99, implying a 2.1% yield.
  • The stock recently traded at $189.89, below the analyst consensus price target of $201.94. Analyst sentiment is broadly neutral, with a consensus rating of Hold, while institutional investors own 87.99% of outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $141,174.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,242,448. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 14.24%.Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is 48.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,643,309,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,140,284,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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