Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Marshalls (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 195 to GBX 170 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marshalls presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 310.

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Marshalls Stock Performance

MSLH opened at GBX 141.10 on Wednesday. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 133.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.22. The company has a market capitalization of £356.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts predict that Marshalls will post 18.2342758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marshalls

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood bought 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 181 per share, with a total value of £470,600. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls' strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

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