Marsida Saraci Sells 449 Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.20, for a total value of $149,606.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,125,015.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marsida Saraci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Alphabet stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,130,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,585,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.70 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying is providing support. Ethic Inc. opened an estimated $227.5 million GOOGL position, while Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares. The filings follow earlier large purchases by Berkshire Hathaway and other major investors, although 13F data reflects holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positions. Ethic Inc. Alphabet position

Ethic Inc. opened an estimated $227.5 million GOOGL position, while Asset Management One added approximately 117,000 GOOGL shares. The filings follow earlier large purchases by Berkshire Hathaway and other major investors, although 13F data reflects holdings as of June 30 and may not represent current positions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish. Alphabet has received multiple buy or overweight ratings, with recent price targets generally ranging from $400 to $450 and a median target near $420. Phillip Securities also upgraded the company to “strong buy,” reinforcing the view that the post-earnings pullback may be excessive. Alphabet analyst outlook

Alphabet has received multiple buy or overweight ratings, with recent price targets generally ranging from $400 to $450 and a median target near $420. Phillip Securities also upgraded the company to “strong buy,” reinforcing the view that the post-earnings pullback may be excessive. Positive Sentiment: Core business momentum remains strong. Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and its backlog reached approximately $514 billion. Search growth and improving cloud profitability support the argument that AI-related infrastructure spending is tied to genuine customer demand.

Alphabet reported 24.2% year-over-year revenue growth to $119.8 billion, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82% and its backlog reached approximately $514 billion. Search growth and improving cloud profitability support the argument that AI-related infrastructure spending is tied to genuine customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is expanding its AI ecosystem. Google is commercializing its in-house TPU silicon, and Waymo is returning robotaxis to freeway routes. These initiatives could create additional long-term growth opportunities beyond advertising. Alphabet AI silicon expansion

Google is commercializing its in-house TPU silicon, and Waymo is returning robotaxis to freeway routes. These initiatives could create additional long-term growth opportunities beyond advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Fund flows are mixed. Resona Asset Management reduced its GOOG position by roughly 184,000 shares, while Provident Trust cut both its GOOG and GOOGL holdings by about 21%. Ethic also reduced GOOG while adding GOOGL, suggesting share-class reallocation may be influencing some reported moves.

Resona Asset Management reduced its GOOG position by roughly 184,000 shares, while Provident Trust cut both its GOOG and GOOGL holdings by about 21%. Ethic also reduced GOOG while adding GOOGL, suggesting share-class reallocation may be influencing some reported moves. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is pressuring cash flow. Alphabet raised 2026 capital-expenditure guidance to approximately $195 billion–$205 billion. Quarterly capital spending reached $44.9 billion, and free cash flow turned negative, raising concerns that AI returns may take longer to materialize. Alphabet AI capital spending concerns

Alphabet raised 2026 capital-expenditure guidance to approximately $195 billion–$205 billion. Quarterly capital spending reached $44.9 billion, and free cash flow turned negative, raising concerns that AI returns may take longer to materialize. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and shareholder-selling risks remain. European rivals may seek up to $10 billion in damages following a $1 billion Digital Markets Act fine. Separately, insider data shows sustained selling with no reported purchases in the past six months, which may weigh on sentiment. Google European damages claims

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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