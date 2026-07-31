Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $581.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $616.00 to $581.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLM. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $680.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $556.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $676.24.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.43. 166,496 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $525.38 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $577.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,792 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,753 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,636,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,524,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Key Martin Marietta Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $5.00 per share also topped expectations, supported by record aggregate shipments, infrastructure demand and operational efficiency. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $5.00 per share also topped expectations, supported by record aggregate shipments, infrastructure demand and operational efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational improvements to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY26 revenue outlook

Management raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational improvements to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, and one valuation analysis estimates MLM could be about 17% undervalued following the earnings and guidance reset. Potential share repurchases could further support per-share value. Martin Marietta receives Moderate Buy rating

Analysts maintain an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, and one valuation analysis estimates MLM could be about 17% undervalued following the earnings and guidance reset. Potential share repurchases could further support per-share value. Neutral Sentiment: Although earnings exceeded estimates, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter to $5.00. This creates a more complicated narrative: stronger volumes and revenue growth are being offset by profitability pressure. Higher 2026 guidance and buybacks

Although earnings exceeded estimates, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter to $5.00. This creates a more complicated narrative: stronger volumes and revenue growth are being offset by profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated because MLM shares are trading well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near the 52-week low. The market may need evidence that revenue growth and efficiency initiatives can translate into sustained earnings expansion.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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