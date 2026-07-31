Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Lowered to $680.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the construction company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $731.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $674.18.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $532.74. 438,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $577.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $525.38 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 370.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Martin Marietta Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Martin Marietta reported second-quarter revenue of $1.95 billion, up 21% year over year and ahead of the $1.87 billion consensus estimate. EPS of $5.00 also exceeded expectations, supported by record aggregate shipments and strong infrastructure demand. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Martin Marietta reported second-quarter revenue of $1.95 billion, up 21% year over year and ahead of the $1.87 billion consensus estimate. EPS of $5.00 also exceeded expectations, supported by record aggregate shipments and strong infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also cited operational-efficiency opportunities expected to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY2026 revenue outlook

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. Management also cited operational-efficiency opportunities expected to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting the earnings beat and higher revenue outlook preserve longer-term optimism despite near-term concerns. Reports also highlight potential shareholder returns through buybacks. Martin Marietta receives Moderate Buy rating

Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting the earnings beat and higher revenue outlook preserve longer-term optimism despite near-term concerns. Reports also highlight potential shareholder returns through buybacks. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00, indicating that revenue growth has not translated into higher per-share earnings. This may be tempering the market’s reaction to the otherwise favorable results. Martin Marietta Q2 earnings and revenue results

Second-quarter EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00, indicating that revenue growth has not translated into higher per-share earnings. This may be tempering the market’s reaction to the otherwise favorable results. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $616 to $581 and assigned an “equal weight” rating. Although the new target implies upside from recent levels, the reduction signals less conviction in near-term appreciation and adds pressure after the earnings release. Wells Fargo rating and price target update

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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