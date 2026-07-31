Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $680.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Martin Marietta Materials traded as low as $523.48 and last traded at $526.1310, with a volume of 1025050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $540.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $660.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $674.18.

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Martin Marietta Materials News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Martin Marietta reported earnings of $5.00 per share versus the $4.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, ahead of the $1.87 billion forecast. Record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand supported the performance. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Martin Marietta reported earnings of $5.00 per share versus the $4.76 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, ahead of the $1.87 billion forecast. Record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand supported the performance. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue outlook increased: MLM now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus. Management also reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance and expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. MLM Raises FY2026 Revenue Outlook

MLM now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion analyst consensus. Management also reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance and expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive but not strongly bullish: Martin Marietta received an average “Moderate Buy” rating. JPMorgan lowered its target from $700 to $680 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating, and Wells Fargo cut its target from $616 to $581 with an “Equal Weight” rating. Both targets remain above the current trading level, but the reductions signal more limited near-term conviction. Analyst Price Target Updates

Martin Marietta received an average “Moderate Buy” rating. JPMorgan lowered its target from $700 to $680 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating, and Wells Fargo cut its target from $616 to $581 with an “Equal Weight” rating. Both targets remain above the current trading level, but the reductions signal more limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Profit growth lagged revenue growth: Q2 EPS declined from $5.43 a year earlier to $5.00, even as revenue increased substantially. The earnings decline may be tempering the market’s reaction to the revenue beat and higher sales outlook. MLM Q2 Earnings and Revenue Results

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448,928 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,524,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,399,779 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $963,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,016 shares of the construction company's stock worth $851,188,000 after purchasing an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,904 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $479,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $577.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $607.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The business's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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