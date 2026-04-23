Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

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Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.57. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company's operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

With core assets located along the U.S.

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