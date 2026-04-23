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Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Martin Midstream Partners logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Martin Midstream Partners declared a quarterly dividend of $0.005 per share with an ex-dividend date of May 8 and payable on May 15, implying an annualized yield of about 0.7%.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of ($0.17) EPS; shares opened at $2.80, market cap is roughly $109.4 million with a negative P/E of -7.57, and the dividend has fallen on average about 0.3% annually over the past three years.
  • Martin Midstream is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services—including bulk liquid terminals, marine transport and pipelines—for refineries and petrochemical customers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.57. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a publicly traded midstream energy partnership that provides storage, transportation and distribution services for petroleum and chemical products. The company's operations encompass bulk liquid terminals, marine transportation services and handling facilities designed to support a variety of feedstocks and refined products. Through its network of terminals and pipelines, Martin Midstream serves refineries, petrochemical plants and other industrial customers, offering solutions that help optimize logistics and maintain supply chain reliability.

With core assets located along the U.S.

Read More

Dividend History for Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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