Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.4516.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,942. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $351,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $477,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $187.56 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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