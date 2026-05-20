Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.9697.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $176.27 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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