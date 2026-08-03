Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Chris Koopmans Sells 10,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $1,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,941 shares in the company, valued at $41,143,350.50. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3%

MRVL traded up $6.21 on Monday, hitting $193.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,528,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,608,008. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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